Posted: Mar 25, 2022 9:32 AMUpdated: Mar 25, 2022 9:33 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a meeting at the fairgrounds this Monday.

The owner of Cardinal Building Solutions will be on hand to talk about the construction of the courthouse annex. Board members will also talk about making further amendments to the courthouse and other county-owned buildings.

The Board will look to sign a pricing order with Datascout LLC for $13,000 a year and sign an interlocal agreement with the City of Skiatook.

They will also consider approving an eight-year transportation plan with ODOT, which will prioritize projects for CIRB projects.

Monday’s meeting starts at 10 a.m.