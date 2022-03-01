News
Bartlesville
Posted: Mar 23, 2022 10:37 AMUpdated: Mar 23, 2022 10:37 AM
Bartlesville Chamber Seeks Award Nominations for Gala
Garrett Giles
The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its annual business awards.
The awards will be presented to recipients at the Chamber’s upcoming Annual Awards and Gala on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
You can nominate a business or individual for the following awards:
- Business of the Year
- Small Business of the Year
- Tom Shoemake Leadership Award
- Ernie McAnaw Female Business Leader Award
- Jim Gillie Outstanding Citizen Award
