Posted: Mar 23, 2022 10:37 AMUpdated: Mar 23, 2022 10:37 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its annual business awards.

The awards will be presented to recipients at the Chamber’s upcoming Annual Awards and Gala on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

You can nominate a business or individual for the following awards:

Business of the Year

Small Business of the Year

Tom Shoemake Leadership Award

Ernie McAnaw Female Business Leader Award

Jim Gillie Outstanding Citizen Award

