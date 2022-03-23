Posted: Mar 23, 2022 10:23 AMUpdated: Mar 23, 2022 10:27 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Community Center (BCC/The Center) is keeping its legal name, but you may have noticed a new nickname being used on its social media platforms.

Managing Director Val Callaghan says the Community Center Trust Authority has been knocking around rebranding ideas during this 40th anniversary of the historic facility. Callaghan says "The Center" is a nickname they have decided to use to make the BCC more approachable. She says they are moving forward this year with their Ruby Campaign, which includes the new nickname and possibly some new logos.

Callaghan says they do not want The Center to be confused as a place where people can play basketball, swim, or receive financial assistance for bills. She says other community centers in other cities are known for these activities.

You are encouraged to keep your eyes open for the whole year of 2022. Callaghan says they will hold free events this summer, which will have some revelations as they come about. She says they always encourage you to ask questions if you have questions you need clarification on.

The Center is located at 300 SE Adams Boulevard. To learn more about the BCC or to preview upcoming shows, visit their website.