Posted: Mar 23, 2022 9:58 AMUpdated: Mar 23, 2022 9:58 AM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville Public Librarian and longtime volunteer were recently recognized during the 2022 Oklahoma Library Association Conference. Librarian Laura Price received the Library Service Award and George Halkiades was awarded the Citizen’s Recognition Certificate during the four-day conference.

Last year, Pryce held more than 100 children programs and more than 2,400 kids attended. She also added STEM kits for patrons to check out. Library Director Shellie McGill had this to say on Pryce’s hard work:

“It is fitting that Laura be recognized for her love of our community, her dedication to our patrons and to our Library, and for her tireless dedication to supporting, teaching and engaging our younger patrons.”

Halkiades has served on the Bartlesville Library Board and on the Library Trust Authority to provide a vision so that the library can attain its goals.

(Photo Courtesy of City of Bartlesville.)