Posted: Mar 23, 2022 9:53 AMUpdated: Mar 23, 2022 9:53 AM

Garrett Giles

The latest sales tax report for the City of Dewey sees a slight dip in collections from previous months.

City Manager Kevin Trease says they received $82,790.33 in sales tax, while use tax collections came in at $14,356.12. Trease says both numbers are down. He says the good news is that they are still a little over an 8-percent increase overall compared to the same month last year.

It was noted that the tobacco tax collections have dropped slightly as well.