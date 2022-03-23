Posted: Mar 23, 2022 9:07 AMUpdated: Mar 23, 2022 9:07 AM

Tom Davis

The City of Bartlesville will hold its next free residential yard debris collection May 9-13, Public Works Director Keith Henry announced on Wednesday.

“Customers just need to place their bagged leaves, lawn clippings and other yard debris and at the curb on their normal trash collection day during the week of May 9-13, and we’ll come by and pick them up,” Henry said.

The collection is for the following items only:

 Leaves

 Grass

 Lawn clippings

 Limbs and branches if cut in lengths no longer than four feet and bundled (may not exceed 50 pounds)

During this week only, yard debris bags will not require yard waste stickers, and clear or colored bags are allowed. The collection is for private residences only; no commercial collections will be made. There is no limit on the number of bags a resident can put out for the collection.

For more information, contact the Solid Waste Department at 918.338.4130.