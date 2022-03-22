News
Osage Bronc Days Set for This Weekend in Pawhuska
The second annual Osage Bronc Days is upon us, as the fun is set to take place on Friday and Saturday at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska. Tickets will cost $20 at the door and can still be purchased ahead of time for $15. Organizer Heather Blankenship says it will be worth the price of admission.
The event starts at 7:30 p.m. each night. Music will follow the evening performances on both Friday and Saturday.
