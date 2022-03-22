Posted: Mar 22, 2022 1:13 PMUpdated: Mar 22, 2022 1:13 PM

Ty Loftis

The second annual Osage Bronc Days is upon us, as the fun is set to take place on Friday and Saturday at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska. Tickets will cost $20 at the door and can still be purchased ahead of time for $15. Organizer Heather Blankenship says it will be worth the price of admission.

The event starts at 7:30 p.m. each night. Music will follow the evening performances on both Friday and Saturday.