Posted: Mar 22, 2022 1:10 PMUpdated: Mar 22, 2022 1:29 PM

Garrett Giles

Work wraps up to install improved auditorium seating at the Bartlesville Community Center (BCC/The Center).

Managing Director Val Callaghan says they have 1,700 seats in the auditorium. Callaghan says extra standalone chairs that they could use for pit seating were refurbished and replaced as well. She says they have plenty of seats at their disposal should they need to use them.

The seating project at The Center was part of a Capital Improvement Project list through the City of Bartlesville. Callaghan thanks you for voting for progress in Bartlesville. She says the seats that were refurbished are 40 years old.

The project was supposed to take six weeks to complete, but fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the work. Callaghan says the work took longer because there was a lack in workforce as well. She says it feels great to finally be done with the project.

Callaghan says The Center has a long-range planning committee that has Bartlesville Community Center Trust Authority members serving there. She says they have projects going on at all times.

The City of Bartlesville has helped the BCC replace its curved roof, replace the carpet through the building, and replace the concrete out front of the facility. Callaghan says the next project The Center has its eyes on is replacing the concrete on the north side of the structure. She says this work will require private funding from local foundations and corporations.

The Center staff is working with contractors to complete the bidding process. Callaghan says they are working with an architect to draw up some plans for the project, too. She says they hope the work will begin sometime this calendar year.