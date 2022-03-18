Posted: Mar 18, 2022 4:00 PMUpdated: Mar 18, 2022 4:38 PM

Garrett Giles

The Osage County Commissioners will weigh a whole slew of items when they meet on Monday at the Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.

The Commissioners may take action to appoint Alan Brown to serve a one-year term as Commissioner of the Housing Authority of Osage County. There may then be action to approve an 8-Year Transportation Plan with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to prioritize projects.

Later, the Commissioners may approve a resolution for a drone with a launch pad and accessories for the Osage County Sheriff's Office in an amount just over $7,000 in CARES Act Funding.

The Commissioners will meet at 10:00 a.m.

Other items of note:

Discussion and possible action regarding further amendment to procedures for public admittance to the Osage County Courthouse and other County-owned properties.

Telephone quotes with Frailey's, Yaffe, and North Tulsa Auto Recycling for District 2 will be weighed.

Discussion and possible action to approve and sign cash fund estimate of needs for the Town of Osage.

Discussion and possible action to approve and sign a transfer for nutrition for $36,200.

For the full agenda, click here.