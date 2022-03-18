Posted: Mar 18, 2022 10:15 AMUpdated: Mar 18, 2022 10:15 AM

Garrett Giles

The second episode of KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 and FM 95.1's Bartlesville Chief Chat podcast has been rescheduled.

The show was originally scheduled to air on March 15, but it has been moved to Tuesday, March 29, at 8:30 a.m. During the inaugural episode in mid-February, Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles listed his goals for the podcast.

Chief Roles said he is excited to hear what you, the citizen, have to say and answer any questions you may have through the new program. Roles said his hope is that the program is not just a 15 minute block of seriousness. He said he will talk about eating donuts and why that is important to cops, and some of the other shenanigans that go on within policing that people may not know about that show that they are human.

You can listen to the show live on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3, FM 95.1 and the Bartlesville Radio Facebook page. You can call in questions before each show at 918.336.1001. You can send questions to Chief Roles by sending an email to tdroles@cityofbartlesville.org, or you can send an email to Garrett Giles at garrett@bartlesvilleradio.com.

To watch the inaugural episode or learn more about the newest Bartlesville Radio program, click here.