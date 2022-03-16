Posted: Mar 16, 2022 12:46 PMUpdated: Mar 16, 2022 12:46 PM

Ty Loftis

Two more artists are now scheduled to play the OKM Music Festival. Josh Turner and Katie Mahan will each be performing at the event running from June 9th through the 13th.

Turner, a country music artist, will be performing on Friday, June 10th at Woolaroc as part of OKM’s Country Night. The gates will open at 4:30 p.m. with the show starting at 5 p.m.

The multi-platinum selling musician has been one of country music’s most recognizable voices for nearly two decades, as he has sold more than 8.5 million units and had 2.5 billion global streams.

Mahan, a piano player, will be a part of the showcase series each morning at Ambler Hall. This will be a unique way of watching the history of Motzart. With this being a showcase series, seating is limited and you are asked to reserve a spot for those shows.

Director of Development for OKM, Mikala Curless, talked about the hard work they have put in to providing a great lineup for this year’s festival.

For tickets and information on other artists at the festival, visit okmmusic.org.