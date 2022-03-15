Posted: Mar 15, 2022 1:48 PMUpdated: Mar 15, 2022 1:52 PM

Garrett Giles

A sales agreement between the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) and Campbell Wholesale Company, Inc., receives approval.

Sheriff Scott Owen told the Washington County Commissioners on Monday that the WCSO has been looking for an alternative supplier for their commissary for efficiency, overall cost reduction, and availability. Owen says Campbell Wholesale Company is a business that one of their vendors uses. He says the WCSO wants to be involved with direct shipments and items of that nature.

While the agreement is technically a contract to do business with Campbell Wholesale Company, Sheriff Owen says they felt it important that it come before the Board of Commissioners as opposed to the contract just being processed through the agency.

The Washington County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the item.