Posted: Mar 15, 2022 11:21 AMUpdated: Mar 15, 2022 11:21 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners set the spring dump day for Saturday, April 23rd and there are several locations to drop off your unwanted items across the county.

Things such as wood, brush, mattresses, box springs, appliances and furniture will be accepted at district shops in Pawhuska, Shidler, Barnsdall, McCord, Skiatook, Hominy and Fairfax. Household trash, hazardous waste items, paint and other such chemicals won’t be accepted.

District One Commissioner Randall Jones says it is always a busy day for his employees, but says it is a good service the county offers.

Drop-off locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 1-800-259-1570.