Posted: Mar 14, 2022 10:07 AMUpdated: Mar 14, 2022 10:07 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners discussed proposals for getting a new courthouse generator connected at Monday morning’s meeting. The board took in two proposals that were much higher in dollar amount than what was expected.

The county has already purchased a new generator but needs a licensed and bonded electrician to hook it up. Chairman Burke Larue said more expenses could be incurred.

The board opined that an automatic ignition system could be the reason why the proposal amounts were so high. The submissions were not itemized because they were not official bids. The commissioners will reach out to the companies for more details.

Also, Chris Klaus was recommended to fill the recently vacated assessor position. She will be sworn-in and serve the remaining few months of the term after Chandee Hawk announced her resignation last week.