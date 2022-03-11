Posted: Mar 11, 2022 9:46 AMUpdated: Mar 11, 2022 9:46 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, Tourism Director Kelly Bland will give a report as to how things have been going across the county and the Board will consider renewing Bland’s contract for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

The Board will look to set a date for the free dump day this spring. They are looking to set that date on Earth Day, which is Saturday, April 23rd. The Board will also talk about the latest COVID-19 numbers and consider making amendments for the public while entering county-owned buildings.

The Board will also consider signing a resolution declaring property as surplus in both District One and District Three as well.

Monday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.