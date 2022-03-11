Posted: Mar 11, 2022 9:45 AMUpdated: Mar 11, 2022 9:47 AM

Garrett Giles

A tractor trailer accident blocks Highway 60 traffic east of Nowata on Friday morning.

According to Nowata Police Department officials, it appears that the tractor trailer lost control in the wintry conditions and blocked Highway 60 near County Road 420 around 8:00 a.m. This caused law enforcement personnel to close the road for approximately two hours.

The Nowata County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the accident was cleared around 10:40 a.m. No injuries are being reported at this time.

Photo courtesy: Nowata Police Department