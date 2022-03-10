Posted: Mar 10, 2022 10:51 AMUpdated: Mar 10, 2022 10:51 AM

Ty Loftis

The filing period has ended for the 2022 Osage Nation Primary Election, which is set to take place Monday, April 4th.

The Osage News will be hosting a virtual debate for the Osage Nation Primary Candidates on Wednesday, March 16th via Zoom. The debate will be posted on the Osage News social media accounts. For further information, call 918-287-5668.

Election workers are also needed and if you are interested in assisting, go to the Osage Nation website and fill out a form by Friday, March 25th. More details will follow once the applicants are selected.