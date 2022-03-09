Posted: Mar 09, 2022 12:47 PMUpdated: Mar 09, 2022 12:52 PM

Garrett Giles

The 1921 classic silent film "Trailin'" featuring legendary cowboy star Tom Mix will be shown at the Circle Cinema located at 10 South Lewis in Tulsa on Saturday, March, 12, at 11:00 a.m.

The film will be accompanied by Bill Rowland on the Circle's original 1928 theatre pipe organ, along with a funny Felix the Cat silent cartoon with "walk-in" music by Phil Judkins. The Tom Mix Museum in Dewey will provide memorabilia and artifacts for the public to view and enjoy as well.

All tickets are free, courtesy of Hughes Lumber Company of Tulsa and Dewey.