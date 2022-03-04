Posted: Mar 04, 2022 9:06 AMUpdated: Mar 04, 2022 9:07 AM

Garrett Giles

CrimeStoppers of Bartlesville is seeking information on a new Felon Friday suspect.

The Felon Friday post from CrimeStoppers lists Valerie Almendarez as the wanted individual. Almendarez is sought for a Failure to Appear Warrant in regards to bringing contraband into jail.

If you have any information in regards to Almendarez's whereabouts, send an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers here. You can also call the CrimeStoppers hotline at 918.336.2583.

Attached below is ODCRs with all the crimes Almendarez has been charged/arrested for in the past.

To learn more about Felony Friday, click here.