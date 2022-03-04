Posted: Mar 04, 2022 4:12 AMUpdated: Mar 04, 2022 4:14 AM

Tom Davis

Join us for the fun and excitement that comes with the Washington County Junior Livestock Show.

The WCJLS runs through Saturday, March 5, at the Washington County Fairgrounds located at 1109 N. Delaware Street in Dewey.

Friday features the goat show at 9am; the rabbit show at noon; and the cattle show at 7pm.

Activities will take place inside the barns and main arena.

Bartlesville Radio will report live from the WCJLS this week sponosored by: Union State Bank; Mid-America Feeds, Farm and Ranch; Triangle Serum; Oklahoma Farm Bureau-LaJuana Duncan; South Coffeyville Livestock; REP Reliable Electrical Products; Bartnet IP; Wise Boot Repair; Coffeyville Livestock Market; Bartlett Co-op; Arvest Bank; Swan Insurance; Mullen Construction; Medicalodges of Dewey; Roman's Outdoor Power; Jensen Tractor Ranch; and Rainey's Custom Butchering.

You can come out and show your support of Washington County’s 4-H and FFA youth!

A full schedule of shows and events can be found below: