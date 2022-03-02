Posted: Mar 02, 2022 3:00 PMUpdated: Mar 02, 2022 3:01 PM

Ty Loftis

While an exact day has not yet been determined, multiple reports are indicating that the upcoming film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” will be released in November. In a recent interview, screenwriter for the movie, Eric Roth had this to say when asked about a release date:

“Next November. I have heard Martin Scorsese is well on his way to getting the editing done.”

This is a movie that was filmed across Osage County and stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro. The film is based on the Osage murders that took place across Osage County after oil was found in the area and the FBI investigation that followed.