Posted: Mar 02, 2022 2:55 PMUpdated: Mar 02, 2022 2:55 PM

Max Gross

A Wann man is facing multiple charges of possession of a firearm after previous conviction due to multiple weapons being found in his home after a search warrant was executed. Travis Hunter appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday where the felony charges were presented.

According to an affidavit, a search warrant was issued for a residence on West 900 Drive near Wann. Washington County officers believed there was the possibility that the crimes of child endangerment and child pornography had taken place.

Investigators were able to recover a .22-caliber rifle along with multiple items of firearm paraphernalia including ammo, cleaning supplies and shell casings. The officers also were able to recover multiple photos of Hunter holdings weapons as well.

A victim petioned for a protective order against Hunter and alleged that he took an inappropriate video of a minor child. Hunter posted a $50,000 bond in the matter.

The defendant is only being charged with firearm related counts. Hunter has previous convictions in Washington County for eluding police and drug-related offenses. He is represented by Tulsa attorney Charles Kania.