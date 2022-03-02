Posted: Mar 02, 2022 2:55 PMUpdated: Mar 02, 2022 2:55 PM

Max Gross

A Pawhuska man was arrested on a felony warrant for a second degree burglary charge. Chancelor Hahn appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday. Hahn was listed for Crimestoppers of Bartlesville’s ‘Felon Friday’ wanted suspect.

According to an affidavit, Bartlesville Police were investigating an alleged incident that occurred on the 1800 block of Keeler Avenue on December 13, 2020. A victim reported that two spray painters, two nail guns, a band saw and two bicycles were missing from his garage. Witnesses claimed that Hahn attempted to sell or trade the items in question for drugs.

Officers interviewed Hahn about the incident. He claimed to be high on methamphetamine during the incident when he noticed an open garage door. The defendant said he did not know what day the incident occurred. Bond was set by the warrant at $10,000.