Posted: Mar 02, 2022 10:42 AMUpdated: Mar 02, 2022 10:49 AM

Tom Davis

After two previous postponements due to weather, The Biggest Show at Crossing 2nd to benefit St. John School will go on Thursday, March 3, at 7pm.

The Biggest Show at Crossing 2nd takes the stage on the 1st and 3rd Thursdays of every month. The

Biggest Show at Crossing 2nd is a talent show that stars local entertainers vying for a cash prize with proceeds going to a new charity each time. Tom Davis says,"You'll never know who or what is going to appear on stage! A case in point that a movie producer and some actors from his projects are scheduled to appear at this Thursday's event."

Contestants need to show up just before 7pm with your $10 entry fee. Judging is People's Choice where audience members vote for for the contestants with their cash dollars. Contestants are encouraged to bring your family and fans.

All talent welcome for each show: music, poetry, magic, comedy, you name it. A $10 entry fee gets contestants in the running for cash prizes and a chance to appear at area showcases. There will be a People's Choice Cash winner and a judge's winner who will advance to the year-end finals.

Each Night's Winner goes into a Winners Bracket for shows starting in September. The Winners of each of those nights goes for "The Biggest Show" Entertainer of the Year. Performers can enter as often as they want and win as much as possible.

There is no cover, but you are invited to enjoy a meal and beverages while you are there.Crossing 2nd is located at 215 E. 2nd Street in downtown Bartlesville.

How it Works