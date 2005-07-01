Posted: Feb 28, 2022 1:14 PMUpdated: Feb 28, 2022 1:14 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Public Schools selects Chris Koehn to lead the high school band program beginning July 1, 2022.

Koehn is the current director of high school bands at Coweta Public Schools, where he led the program to its first BOA finals in 2017 and its first grand championship in 2019, as well as seven OBA 4A/5A Overall Grand Championships and eleven OBA 5A State Championships. Joining Koehn will be his wife, Heather, who will be the Assistant Band Director.

Chris Koehn has conducted the Coweta HS Wind Ensemble, directed Coweta HS Jazz II, worked with the award winning Coweta Tiger Pride Marching Band, assisted with the junior high band program, and taught sixth grade classes. Mr. Koehn is the President of the Oklahoma Bandmasters Association, the Oklahoma Music Educators Association, Phi Beta Mu, and was the 2015 Coweta Public Schools District Teacher of the Year. Mr. Koehn holds both Bachelor and Master of Music degrees from Oklahoma State University and has earned National Board Certification in instrumental music. He has over 15 years of experience working in Oklahoma public schools.

Heather Koehn has been Director of Junior High Bands at Coweta Public Schools for ten years. Mrs. Koehn taught vocal music at Pryor High School from 2007-2012 and Bixby Middle School from 2005-07. Mrs. Koehn received her Bachelor and Master of Music degrees from the University of Arkansas. In 2010, Mrs. Koehn earned National Board Certification in Early Adolescent/Young Adult Music. Mrs. Koehn was named Teacher of the Year for Coweta Junior High in 2017. Junior high ensembles under her direction have earned many OSSAA Outstanding Achievement Awards at both district choir and band contests. In 2016, the Coweta Junior High Wind Ensemble was invited to perform as an honor group at the annual Oklahoma Music Educators' Association Convention. Mrs. Koehn is also the creative director and arranger for the 8-time OBA State Champion and Bands of America Super Regional finalist, Coweta Tiger Pride Marching Band. Over 70 of her private students have earned All-State Honors in either vocal or instrumental (or both) music throughout the past 13 years. In addition to teaching at Coweta, Mrs. Koehn is an active composer and arranger, teaches private clarinet lessons, is the pianist for First Christian Presbyterian Church of Pryor, and sings baritone with the four-time regional champion barbershop chorus, Talk of Tulsa.

Bartlesville Public Schools welcomes the Koehns to the Bruin family.