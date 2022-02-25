PODCAST: Sen. Inhofe Announces Retirement, Endorses Former Bartian and His Chief of Staff Luke Holland to Run for His Seat
Rep. Mullin Comments on Senator Inhofe's Retirement
Garrett Giles
Congressman Markwayne Mullin wishes Senator Jim Inhofe and his wife, Kay, all the best in their well-deserved retirement.
In his remarks on Friday afternoon, Mullin said Senator Inhofe has dedicated his life to serving our state and our country. He said Inhofe has been a strong and steady voice for Oklahomans every step of the way.
Mullin added in a statement:
“… [Inhofe’s] accomplishments for Oklahoma are too many to name and his commitment to our men and women in uniform is too great to be matched. I have no doubt we are better off today because of his tireless service and I am truly at a loss for words in describing my gratitude.”
