Posted: Feb 23, 2022 2:39 PMUpdated: Feb 23, 2022 2:39 PM

Ty Loftis

The first wave of wintry precipitation has left the area, leaving roads covered with sleet and a dusting of snow. It is expected that a second round of winter weather is expected to move into the area overnight and Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says this additional snow and sleet will make things worse on Thursday.

It is advised that if you must get out, leave plenty of space between yourself and the vehicle in front of you and give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.