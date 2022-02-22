Posted: Feb 22, 2022 11:29 AMUpdated: Feb 22, 2022 11:29 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners held a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday morning at the fairgrounds.

Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says COVID-19 cases continue to decrease. With that, Roberts said there were three more deaths across the county. The Board elected to sign a resolution to contribute just over $12,000 to the town of Burbank as well. Those funds will be used through ARPA money.

The Board approved the purchase of a 24-foot flatbed trailer for the Sheriff’s Office to haul a side-by-side ATV and other vehicles. That will cost just over $8,000.

Two utility permits were signed for District One and the Board accepted two grant reimbursements from the Emergency Management Department for just over $16,000. They will also discuss the fairgrounds position at next week’s meeting, as District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt was absent on Tuesday.

The next regularly scheduled meeting is set to take place next Monday at 10 a.m.