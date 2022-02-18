Posted: Feb 18, 2022 1:39 PMUpdated: Feb 18, 2022 1:57 PM

Garrett Giles

U.S. Senator James Lankford sends a stark warning about Russia, saying countries that want to do business with Russia will have to choose between them or the United States. This comes amid the Russian military’s aggression along the Ukrainian border.

Sen. Lankford said we should speak clearly as a nation and speak clearly from the Administration. Lankford said we should speak clearly from congress with a unified, nonpartisan voice that the people of the United States want to do what it takes to keep a war from starting so that Europe doesn’t see yet another land war.

Earlier this week Lankford introduced a bill to provide critical support for Ukraine to defend itself and deter Russian aggression by imposing economic sanctions on Russia and those who seek to join Russia. Lankford reiterates his belief that the best thing we can do is to keep a war from ever starting rather than trying to end one.