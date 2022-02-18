Posted: Feb 18, 2022 10:36 AMUpdated: Feb 18, 2022 10:39 AM

Ty Loftis

In observance of Monday's President's Day holiday, both city offices will be closed and Monday trash routes will be moved to Wednesday. Offices will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday and Public Works Director Keith Henry talks about the change in trash schedule:

“If your trash is normally picked up on Mondays, you will need to have it at the collection point by 6 a.m. on Wednesday, February 23rd for us to collect it next week.”

Police and fire services will continue as normal.