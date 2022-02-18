Posted: Feb 18, 2022 9:46 AMUpdated: Feb 18, 2022 9:46 AM

Tom Davis

It's a chance to nourish your body and your soul with Get Real Ministries' monthly Jesus Burger event Saturday, February 19, at 6pm indoors at the Get Real Ministries warming center behind the FYC gas station off West 14th Street in Bartleville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION , Pastor Rando and Shiloh Gamble invited everyone to the event where you will be fed and receive clothes and a Bible.

Get Real Ministries has recently been working several businesses and agencies such as B-Monthly Magazine, Washington County Emergency Management, Agape Mission and many others to provide food, shelter and warmth to homeless people in our community during the past two cold snaps this past month.