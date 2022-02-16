Posted: Feb 16, 2022 1:49 PMUpdated: Feb 16, 2022 1:54 PM

Garrett Giles

Sparklight, a member of the Cable One family of brands, awards a $2,500 grant to Bartlesville Education Promise.

This gift was made possible thanks to Sparklight's Charitable Giving Fund. Through this program, the company awarded more than $100,000 in grants during the winter of 2021 to 32 nonprofit organizations across its 24-state footprint.

Bartlesville Education Promise, a non-profit improving educational outcomes for all students in Bartlesville, received the grant from Sparklight to help expand its elementary school tutoring with an emphasis on third grade reading.

In a statement, Bartlesville Education Promise Vice Chair Vanessa Drummond said:

"Elementary tutoring has been a pillar of our commitment to student success since 2015, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic we’ve seen teacher burnout and it has been difficult for many students to get back on track. Thanks to the grant from Sparklight we're able to hire more professional reading teachers for our after-school tutoring program. These teachers will be able to take extra time with our students and help them succeed in school and thrive in life."