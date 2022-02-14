Posted: Feb 14, 2022 2:09 PMUpdated: Feb 14, 2022 2:09 PM

Garrett Giles

Traffic is returning to its normal pace east of Bartlesville along Highway 60.

Becco Contractors, Inc., out of Tulsa appears to be finished with its works as cones have been removed and lines have been stripped on the roadway from Bison Road in Bartlesville to North 4035 West Drive in Washington County. This completes an Oklahoma Department of Transportation project that started in November 2019. Among the major features of the $16 million highway and bridge reconstruction project is the new bridge over Hogshooter Creek.

Posted speed limit signs are back to 65 miles per hour in this stretch of highway.