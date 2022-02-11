Posted: Feb 11, 2022 2:48 PMUpdated: Feb 11, 2022 2:48 PM

Max Gross

A federal indictment has been returned against a Bartlesville man accused of sexual abuse against a minor in Indian Country. Skyler Easter is alleged to have knowingly engaged in a sexual act with a child between the ages of 12 and 16.

The charges initiated on December 13, 2021. The case was investigated by the FBI’s Oklahoma City Field Office and Bartlesville Police Department. Easter was initially arrested by BPD but was never charged for the alleged offense. Due to the crime occurring on in Native country Easter will be prosecuted in federal court.

Easter was found guilty on two counts of second degree burglary for incident at a snow cone stand in Bartlesville from May 2019. Easter was given a four year deferred sentence for this case.

Easter’s federal indictment in the most recent matter was announced by United States Attorney Clint Johnson as a part of the February Grand Jury A. The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of federal law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.