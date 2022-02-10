Posted: Feb 10, 2022 10:26 AMUpdated: Feb 10, 2022 10:26 AM

Ty Loftis

The Skiatook Electric Department is planning to have a controlled power outage on Friday morning at 9 a.m. This power outage is expected to impact parts of the Britton Meadows Neighborhood for about ten minutes. Skiatook Public Schools should not be affected by the outage.

On Thursday morning, two pieces of aged equipment burned up. Those have since been replaced and power has since been restored, but a number of customers were left in the dark for around 90 minutes.