Posted: Feb 08, 2022 12:27 PMUpdated: Feb 08, 2022 12:27 PM

Ty Loftis

A week ago, the Osage Nation had stormwater management and pedestrian friendly pavers installed at the Pawhuska Dance Arbor. Six new trees were also planted on the west lawn. Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear had this to say on the recent installation:

“The Osage dance arbors are the focus of our ceremonial ways. We are glad to add these pavers for the comfort of those sitting on the benches. Also, the trees will help shade the dancers and families from the evening heat in June.”

Builders Unlimited, LLC worked the projects and funding came from the Osage Nation’s Property Improvement Fund.

(Photo Courtesy of Osage Nation.)