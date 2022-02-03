Posted: Feb 03, 2022 3:37 PMUpdated: Feb 03, 2022 3:37 PM

Ty Loftis

A financial report from the nutrition department for the final half of 2021 was presented to the Board of Osage County Commissioners this week. Director Kyme Vincent says after review, things are right on track when dealing with operating expenses. She says they are a little behind on spending money for food, but adds that isn't necessarily a bad thing.

The Board unanimously approved her report and the papers associated with it.