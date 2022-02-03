Posted: Feb 03, 2022 1:05 PMUpdated: Feb 03, 2022 1:13 PM

Garrett Giles

Totel Customer Services, Inc. (Totel CSI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Totah Communications, Inc., is applying for a Re-Connect grant with RUS of the USDA.

In so doing, Totel CSI is soliciting letters of support from elected officials and community leaders. The areas they are applying for a grant covers some 1,500 locations in Washington County. If Totel is awarded the grant, they will be placing Fiber to the Premise to as many of the 1,500 locations that may desire service. The areas they plan to serve include areas in and around Copan, Ramona, and Vera. This includes the County Barns in Copan and Ramona. It includes the city halls of those communities as well.

Totel CSI President & General Manager Mark Gailey recently sent out a detailed letter for the Washington County Commissioners to review and edit. The Commissioners would sign the letter on Monday to show support of Totel CSI’s endeavor to bring internet services to the aforementioned rural communities.

Gailey says Totel CSI must complete its applications by early February. He says the letter of support is non-binding in any monetary way. It simply states that a local agency supports Totel in its desire to provide services to communities and customers within the areas of Washington County.

Washington County Commissioner Mitch Antle says Washington County Emergency Management may look to show its support for this effort, too.