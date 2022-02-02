Posted: Feb 02, 2022 1:01 PMUpdated: Feb 02, 2022 1:02 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) receives a donation that will help them comfort others in cold and dire situations.

Cindy Cox presented 14 handmade quilts to Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen, Sergeant Cline and Deputy Doye at the WCSO on Wednesday. The quilts will be given to field deputies, which will be given to children or others who are cold or scared and need comfort.

The WCSO staff thanks Cindy Cox for her donation.