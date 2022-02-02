Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Posted: Feb 02, 2022

BPS to Remain in Distance Learning Through Friday

Tom Davis
 
Bartlesville Public Schools will engage in Distance Learning on Wednesday-Friday, February 2-4 due to inclement weather. 
 
Child Nutrition will provide free breakfast and lunch for three days for anyone 1-18 years of age on Wednesday 2/2/2022 at the drive-through on the east side of Madison and at the loading dock at Central off Delaware between 9-11 a.m.  
 
In-person classes will resume on Monday, February 7.

