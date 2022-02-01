Posted: Feb 01, 2022 2:06 PMUpdated: Feb 01, 2022 2:27 PM

Washington County amends a contract with the City of Bartlesville in regards to the County's hopeful warehouse project.

Washington County Emergency Management (WCEM) Director Kary Cox says they had to expand from a 3-acre tract to a 3.86-acre tract. Cox says there are still some conversations about the sanitary sewer system and what direction it will come from. He says WCEM believes they have a solution that will not affect the land tract in any way.

Cox says the purchase price was adjusted from $75,000 to $96,500. He adds that the closing date was also amended to reflect Friday, April 15, 2022.

The acquisition is to be made with CARES Act funding. Cox says Washington County has enough monies to make the purchase. He says a public hearing regarding the warehouse going into that space has already been held.

The warehouse will be located along Bison Road across from ABB in Bartlesville's Industrial Park.

The Washington County Commissioners approved the amendments to the contract on Monday morning.

This contract with Adams Muir Land Trust was originally approved on June 28, 2021. To read Bartlesville Radio's initial report, click here.