Tom Davis

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the entire forecast area. The warning begins midnight tonight generally north of I-40 and it begins at noon Wednesday for areas south of I-40.

Expect several rounds of wintry precipitation, initially starting as rain and freezing rain tonight and transitioning to sleet and snow throughout the day tomorrow into tomorrow night.

Northeastern Oklahoma will see the greater snow amounts, while southeast Oklahoma stands the best chance at seeing greater ice accumulation. Osage and Washington Counties can ecpext 4-6 inches of snow while Nowata and Rogers might see 6-8 inches.

