Garrett Giles

The City of Bartlesville works on a large parks parking lot project.

Director of Engineering Micah Siemers says they are looking at freshening up the roads and parking lots at almost all of the City's parks. He says they want to bring the parks up to a higher standard.

Siemers says the parking lot at Sooner Pool and the "ring roads" at Sooner Park are on the list. He says the parking lots and ring roads at Johnstone Park, the Lee Lake parking lot, the Cooper Dog Park parking lot, and the Jo Alln Lowe Park parking lot are on the list as well.

Siemers says these projects are well overdue. He says you can expect to see this work unfolding over time.

Sales tax dollars and General Obligation Bond monies are being used to facilitate the project.