Posted: Jan 28, 2022 1:23 PMUpdated: Jan 28, 2022 4:15 PM

Garrett Giles

Staff with Grand Lake Mental Health Center, Inc. (GLMHC) get involved with the upcoming "Home for the Night" Emergency Warming Shelter program.

Residents without safe shelter during certain inclement weather forecasts will have a safe place to spend a couple of night through the program. In a meeting with the Washington County Commissioners on Tuesday, Jan. 18, Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox said a group of volunteers would be trained to be shelter managers at the Fairgrounds facility in Dewey.

GLMHC plans to offer crisis counseling via iPad for those staying in the shelter when temperatures reach a certain threshold and the facility is activated. They will help meet other basic needs as needed.

GLMHC's Denise Phelps and Barbara Curtsinger, the GLMHC crisis staff, and other non-profit groups will be involved in this warming shelter program.

