Posted: Jan 27, 2022 11:52 AMUpdated: Jan 27, 2022 11:52 AM
United States Economy Back on the Rise
Ty Loftis
After COVID-19 forced the economy into a slump in 2020, it rebounded strong in 2021, growing at its quickest pace over a one year span since the late 1980s. The nation's GDP expanded by 5.7 percent overall and a 6.9 percent rate in the final quarter of 2021. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt says he did all he could to assist in getting Oklahomans back to work and generating economic growth.
Economic experts do say that consumer spending could be held back in 2022 due to the loss of government aid.
