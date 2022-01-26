Posted: Jan 26, 2022 2:52 PMUpdated: Jan 26, 2022 7:34 PM

Max Gross

An Arkansas man is facing charges of child sexual abuse in Washington County. Jeremy Wedge appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday facing one felony count. The charges stem from a pattern of alleged offenses with a minor female victim from 2014-2018.

According to an affidavit, incidents occurred on Meadowlark Avenue and Hazel Road in Bartlesville. The victim said that Wedge had been molesting her since she was younger than 10. The information was brought forward in a forensic interview.

Wedge had lived in the same residence with the victim on Meadowlark Avenue from 2014-2016. He would make the victim come to the living room to perform sexual acts. From 2017 on Wedge would come to a residence in Dewey to stay with the victim’s family for a few days. Further incidents occurred at this residence as well.

Wedge was arrested on a $250,000 warrant. He currently claims residency in White Hall, Arkansas.