Posted: Jan 25, 2022 9:31 AMUpdated: Jan 25, 2022 9:31 AM

Garrett Giles

State Representative Sean Roberts announces plans to run against U.S. Congressman Frank Lucas.

Roberts (pictured right), a 48-year-old Republican based out of Hominy in Osage County, will challenge the 62-year-old based out Cheyenne, in Roger Mills County.

Lucas (pictured below) has been in the U.S. House since 1994. Meanwhile, Roberts is serving his twelfth year in Oklahoma's House of Representatives and can't run for re-election because of term limits.

The congressional seat covers a huge portion of the state, including part of Oklahoma City.