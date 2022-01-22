Posted: Jan 22, 2022 2:58 AMUpdated: Jan 22, 2022 3:23 AM

Garrett Giles

The Ochelata Fire Department (OFD) calls on its neighbors to help extinguish a fire early Saturday morning.

OFD responded to the fire at the wax plant on A Street just before 1:00 a.m. on Saturday. This occurred moments after the Town of Ochelata restored water to its residents following a water main break that caused officials to shut down the system for several hours.

Pictured is the wax plant when emergency personnel responded to a fire there in June 2021.

Washington County Fire Department (WCFD) Chief Kary Cox said they were prepared to help if water was needed. Cox says it is customary for rural fire departments to notify neighboring agencies if there are water problems so they can provide mural aid if a fire emergency were to occur while the resource is out. He says they were ready to go for such a situation.

Ramona Fire, Bartlesville Fire, Owens Fire and Oglesby Fire assisted OFD and WCFD extinguish the flames. Fire trucks were traveling up and down 2900 Road going to hydrants to fill trucks with water.

