Posted: Jan 21, 2022 3:16 PMUpdated: Jan 21, 2022 3:16 PM

Garrett Giles

A ribbon cutting ceremony is set to take place at Sooner State Espresso in Bartlesville.

The local family owned and operated coffee stand is located at 1709 1/2 SW Frank Phillips Boulevard. They look to forge relationships within our community by sharing their passion for coffee and Oklahoma. They love both so much that they named their business after the Sooner State.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at Sooner State Espresso on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 11:00 a.m.