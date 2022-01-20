Posted: Jan 20, 2022 1:48 PMUpdated: Jan 20, 2022 2:33 PM

Garrett Giles

OKM Music has rescheduled its Mozart’s Birthday and Festival Artist Reveal in response to the rise in COVID-19, flu and other viruses affecting the community.

The event has been rescheduled to Thursday, Feb. 24, at 5:00 p.m. at Ambler Hall, 415 S Dewey, Suite 100. In a statement, OKM Music Board Chairwoman Mary Lynn Mihm said :

“OKM is very excited to reveal this year’s Festival Artists; however, the health and safety of our Patrons is always a priority and must come first. Hopefully, by postponing the Birthday party and Artist Reveal, we can help keep everyone healthy.”

January 27 marks the 266th birthday of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, a highly renowned Austrian composer and musician for which OKM Music was originally named after. The organization takes pride in honoring its namesake while also embracing the dynamic and ever-changing world of music.

The 2022 Festival will run from June 9-13. OKM’s KidsFest, which is arts programming and performances especially made for children of all ages, will be held from June 3-9. The OKM Music Festival is a week-long, locational event with professional orchestra musicians, concert artists, and musical performances of the highest caliber. A wide range of genres are represented during the festival from; R&B to country, rock to gospel, pop to alternative, singers to quartets, and piano to electric guitar. This versatility is part of OKM’s commitment to demonstrate that ALL music matters. It is the organization's desire to reach the hearts of arts patrons near and far; connecting them through the universal language of music. OKM’s festival has had the privilege of hosting many famous artists including: Baha Men, Canadian Brass, Houston Ballet, Itzhak Perlman, Kristin Chenoweth, Simply Three, Solisti New York Orchestra, Tina Guo, Tulsa Ballet, and Wilson Phillips.

The birthday commemoration and artist reveal is an event not to be missed. Come celebrate with the OKM family as they announce the brilliant and talented artists who will grace the Bartlesville stage this June.

For more information call 918.336.9900 or go to okmmusic.org.